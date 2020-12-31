General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Prophetic Watch Night Service with Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

On the eve of every new year, Reverend Owusu Bempah releases a set of prophecies that causes stir in the country.



These prophecies are usually the climax of his church, Glorious Word Power Ministries' 31st night service.



This year, the church named its service ‘Prophetic Watch Night Service with Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah’.



The service is underway at their Odorkor branch and you can watch it here.



Expect the renowned man of God to make interesting revelations about happening in the country.



A topic which he will most definitely touch on is the election petition.



Watch the livestream here





