LIVESTREAMING: Proceedings of Parliament for Thursday, March 2, 2023

Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Thursday, March 2, 2023.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.



Alban Bagbin is expected to give a direction on the new Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) for the 2024 election which the House is considering.



Also, some central government ministers including the Minister for Health and heads of state institutions are expected to appear before the House to answer questions about happenings in their sectors



