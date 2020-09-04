General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

LIVESTREAMING: President Akufo-Addo speaks on Oman FM

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will at 8:00am this morning grant an interview to Accra-based radio station Oman FM.



This was confirmed in a tweet on Friday, September 4, 2020 by the Presidency.



This comes on the back of Ghana gearing up to the December 2020 general elections with the two major parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) contending for the presidency.



The governing NPP has thus far launched its 2020 manifesto last month in August ahead of the elections while the opposition NDC is yet to outdoor theirs on September 7. 2020.



