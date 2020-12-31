General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

LIVESTREAMING: Perez Chapel 'Night of Prophecy and Power'

The service is underway

It is the last day of the year and Christians all over the country will throng their respective churches to thank God for seeing them throughout the year.



They will also ask for blessings and opportunities and pray that the New Year will be better than the previous one.



At the Perez Chapel International, the night has been christened “Night of Prophecy and Power”.



The service is being held at the church’s headquarters and as the theme reflects, it will be a prophetic night.



Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and leader of the church will prophesy into the lives of the church members.



He will also touch on major national issues and pray for the country.



Watch the livestream below









