General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Parliamentary proceedings of December 16

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye

The seventh parliament of the Fourth Republic has once again convened for its regular proceedings.



Parliamentary proceedings for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 has commenced and members of the house are expected to discuss amongst other things, issues in relation to the Public University Bill.



The 7th Parliament is also racing against time to finalise the determination of the salaries and allowances payable and the facilities and privileges available to Article 71 officeholders.



Members of Parliament reconvened on Monday, December 14, 2020, after the December 7 polls.



The resumption followed directives from the Speaker Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.



Join the livestream below;









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.