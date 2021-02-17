LIVESTREAMING: Parliament vets Sara Adwoa Safo

General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

The President’s nominee for Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sara Adwoa Safo is currently before Parliament’s Appointment Committee.



The nominee who is also the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya served as Procurement Minister in the previous government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The President having been given another mandate of a second four-year term is in the process of assembling his government.



Madam Adwoa Safo forms part of 45 other persons whose names have been submitted to Parliament for vetting and approval as ministers by the President.



