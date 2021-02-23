General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament vets Sanitation Minister nominee, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

play videoMinister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah is currently before Parliament’s Appointment Committee.



The nominee is one of few who have been renominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the same position in his second term government.



She was behind the government's drive to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa as outlined as one of the visions of President Akufo in his first term.



The Minister in March 2020 touted Accra as being generally clean.



She is before Parliament to be vetted in fulfillment of the constitution as part of 45 others whose names has been presented to Parliament by the President who is in the process of forming a government for his second and final term.



