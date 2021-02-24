General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament vets Railway Development Minister designate, John Peter Amewu

The President's nominee for Minister of Railway Development, John Peter Amewu is currently before Parliaments Appointment Committee.



Mr. Amewu has been reassigned to the Railway Ministry by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after he served as Energy Minister in his first term government over the last four years.



Having won the Hohoe Constituency seat in the 2020 general elections, Mr Amewu doubles as a first-time MP.



He forms part of 46 persons whose names have been submitted to Parliament by the President for Ministerial appointment.



