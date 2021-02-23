General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament vets Public Enterprises Minister-designate, Joseph Cudjoe

play videoMinister Designate for Public Enterprise, Joseph Cudjoe

The Minister Designate for Public Enterprise, Joseph Cudjoe is currently before Parliament’s Appointment Committee.



The nominee also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Effia Constituency in the Western Region and served as Deputy Minister of Energy in charge of Finance and Infrastructure in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first-term government.



The President having been given his final four-year mandate has presented the name of Mr Cudjoe and 45 others to Parliament for vetting to occupy various ministerial positions.



Watch the nominees vetting below:



