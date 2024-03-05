LIVESTREAMING: Parliament vets Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial, deputy ministerial appointees

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Appointment Committee of Parliament is vetting the new ministerial and deputy ministerial appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.



President Akufo-Addo during his February 14, 2024 massive government reshuffle, which affected 23 of his appointees, appointed some new ministers who would require the approval of parliament.



The vetting is expected to take place from March 5 to Tuesday, March 12, 2024.



The nominees to be vetted on Tuesday include: Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Minister-designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Minister-designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources; and Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the Minister-designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisationand Rural Development.



The others include Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and Darkoa Newman, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



Watch a livestream of the vetting below:







BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



