You are here: HomeNews2023 03 31Article 1741448

General News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament to vote on new revenue bills

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

Ghana's parliament play videoGhana's parliament

Government is under pressure to have three new revenue bills passed by Parliament as it seeks to rake in GH¢4 billion per year to shore up revenue to fix the ailing economy and secure a Board approval for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The bills which include the Excise Tax Stamp and Excise Duty amendment bills, Income Tax amendment bill and Growth and Sustainability levy bill are already being rejected by some business groups.

The house is expected to vote on the revenue,

Watch the livestream below





Comments:
This article has 6 comment(s), give your comment