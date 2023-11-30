LIVESTREAMING: Parliament to conduct headcount on 2024 Budget

General News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today, on November 30, 2023, Parliament is poised to conduct a crucial headcount for the approval of the 2024 budget.



This was contained in the order paper of Parliament.



The controversy erupted after Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, declared a voice vote in favor of the majority on Wednesday, November 29, following the conclusion of the budget debate.



In response, the minority caucus challenged the Speaker's ruling and insisted on a headcount, leading the majority to stage a walkout in protest.



The ensuing chaos prompted the Speaker to suspend sittings temporarily, eventually returning to adjourn proceedings.



