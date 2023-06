General News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Eighth Parliament has resumed sitting today June 6 after weeks of recess.



It will be the commencement of the Second Meeting of the Third Session.



Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo's appointment as the Chief Justice of Ghana will be determined.



The House will also officially accept a new member for Kumawu Constituency, Eric Yaw Anim.