General News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament sits today to approve ministry budgets ahead of closing of 1st session

Parliament is sitting today, Saturday, March 27, 2021, to approve budgets for the various ministries.

This is ahead of the closing of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Just gone by, Parliament has just approved over GHs133 million for the services of the Attorney-General and Justice ministry.

Currently ongoing is the consideration of the budget of over GHs351 million for the Ministry of Communication, headed by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

