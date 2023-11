General News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament have resumed sitting today, Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after being on recess for over two months.



This will be the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



Ahmed Banda, Deputy Minority Whip, has called on parliament to summon the Minister of Energy to answer questions with regards to the Akosombo Dam Spillage.



Watch livestream below