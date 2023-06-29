You are here: HomeNews2023 06 29Article 1794578

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament resumes sitting

Following an abrupt adjournment last Tuesday due to the absence of a quorum, Parliament is set to resume its proceedings today.

The lack of quorum was attributed to Members of Parliament (MPs) , from both the Majority and Minority sides, who had travelled to the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region for the by-election.

Parliamentary activities have been slow due to the pending by-election as MPs abandoned legislative duties to campaign in Assin North.

