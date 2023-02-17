LIVESTREAMING: Parliament grilling roads minister on road tolls, others

General News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Members of the Parliament of Ghana return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Friday, February 19, 2023.



This will be the 7th meeting of the Third Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.



The House is expected to look at the order of business for next week. Last week, the Majority Caucus of the House attempted to include the passage of the CI for the 2024 elections into the business order for the week but the move was rejected by the Minority Caucus.



