The Appotiment Committee has presented a report on Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo's appointment as the Chief Justice of Ghana after her vetting.



Justice Torkornoo underwent a vetting process on May 26 following her appointment by Presdient Akufo-Addo.



This vetting took place two days after Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah retired as Chief Justice upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.