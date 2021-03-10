General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament debates Akufo-Addo's 2021 SoNA

Parliament is debating the SoNA over two days

Parliament has started debate on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address, SoNA; which was delivered on Tuesday March 9, 2021.



The president appeared before parliament and delivered his first SoNA since his re-election in 2020. Speaker Alban Bagbin is presiding over the debate which is expected to last for two days - today and tomorrow.



Hon Patrick Yaw Boamah (MP for Okaikwei North) made the major submission for the minority side whiles Hon Eric Opoku (MP Asunafo South) spoke for the minority. Members are now taking turns to make submissions on the address.



