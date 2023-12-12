You are here: HomeNews2023 12 12Article 1897043

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament considering clause by clause of the anti-LGBT Bill

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Ghana's parliament play videoGhana's parliament

Parliament has begun considering the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”.

During the consideration of a Bill, the House considers the provisions of the Bill clause by clause and amendments are made before it can be passed into law.

The object of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022” is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.

Watch the live stream below

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Asamoah Gyan and Sarah Kwabla

Asamoah Gyan vs Sarah Kwabla: The sexual scandal that earned Gyan double defeats and over GH₵1m fine

Businessleading business icon

Ghana is in the lead among other countries with a total of $31.1 billion

Ghana has taken record US$31.1bn in Chinese loans since exiting HIPC in 2004 - Report

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Ghanaian actors, Don Little and Yaw Dabo

Yaw Dabo reacts to Don Little’s arrest by the police, details what led to the accident

Africaleading africa news icon

Zahara had a huge fan base across Africa

South African music icon Zahara dies aged 35

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

A mentally healthy child more likely to do better in school