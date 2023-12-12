LIVESTREAMING: Parliament considering clause by clause of the anti-LGBT Bill

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament has begun considering the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”.



During the consideration of a Bill, the House considers the provisions of the Bill clause by clause and amendments are made before it can be passed into law.



The object of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022” is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.



