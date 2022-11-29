LIVESTREAMING: Parliament commences debate on 2023 budget

General News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament (MPs) have commenced debate on the 2023 budget statement.



This comes after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, appeared before the house in fulfillment of his constitutional mandate by presenting the government budget to the house.



The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



In a year that has seen some of the worst economic downturns in the fourth republic, the minister presented the 2023 budget statement and economic policy to parliament.



Ken Ofori-Atta has also come under a lot of backlash and pressure from both within and outside his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to either resign or be sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



