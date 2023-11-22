LIVESTREAMING: Parliament commence debate on 2024 budget, Afenyo-Markin begins heated debate

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament commenced discussions on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



The house is expected to continue the debate today.



The debate will be organized around various sectors, including governance, security, public safety, finance, economy, energy, infrastructure, social sectors, local governance, youth, sports, tourism, and culture.



The proposed timetable outlines discussions on finance, agriculture, trade, and industry for Tuesday. Wednesday's focus will be on communications, energy, roads, works and housing, sanitation, and environment. Thursday's agenda includes education, health, employment, youth and sports, tourism, culture, and chieftaincy.



On Friday, the debate will center around governance, encompassing local government, the judiciary, defense, interior, the Electoral Commission, National Commission for Civil Education, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administration of Justice.



