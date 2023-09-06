You are here: HomeNews2023 09 06Article 1838903

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Nigeria court delivers judgment on 2023 election petition

The leading candidates in the 2023 Nigeria elections play videoThe leading candidates in the 2023 Nigeria elections

There is tight security in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, as the country's Court of Appeal delivers its judgment on a presidential election petition.

The petition is led by candidates of the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and the Allied Peoples against the 2023 elections that elected Bola Tinubu as president.

The judgment is being delivered after months of hearings on the matter.

Watch the livestream of the judgement delivery below:



