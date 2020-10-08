General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

LIVESTREAMING: National Science and Maths Quiz finale

play videoPresbyterian Boys SHS, Adisadel College and Opoku Ware SHS are contesting in the finals

It’s an all-boys affair at the grand finale of this year's National Science and Maths Quiz.



Presbyterian Boys SHS, Adisadel College, and Opoku Ware SHS face each other in a battle to determine who is who when it comes to the quiz.



Both current and old students of the schools as well as persons who describe themselves as affiliates of one of the schools or the other are cheering their boys on to victory.



Who will have the final laugh this year?



Will the Odade3 boys win their sixth trophy?



Or are the Akatakyies going to snatch a third trophy?



Perhaps the Zebra boys will pull a surprise by taking home their first trophy after making four consecutive appearances in the finals.



Well, we can only wait to find out at the end of the contest.



Watch a livestream of the contest below





