Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: NPP holds press conference ahead of December 7

NPP's Campaign Manager for 2020, Mustapha Hamid

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding a press conference to address Ghanaians ahead of the December 7 general elections.



The press conference is to tout the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government as well as convince Ghanaians to vote for the NPP on Monday when Ghana goes to the polls.



The presser is being addressed by the party's Campaign Manager for 2020, Mustapha Hamid.



Join the livestream below:







