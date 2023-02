General News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa has appeared before parliament over the controversial proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI).



Her appearance comes after the speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin summoned her to appear before the committee of the whole.



The newly proposed instrument by the EC will make the Ghana Card the only identification document to be used to guarantee citizenship if passed.