General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: NDC weekly press briefing

The National Democratic Congress is holding its 5th edition of its weekly press briefing live from the Afloa in the Ketu South Constituency in the Volta Region.



The party will be speaking in regards to the 2020 voters registration exercise and presence of armed personnel of the military and other security agencies in the Ketu South Municipality.



Watch a live stream of the press conference below:









