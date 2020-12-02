Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

LIVESTREAMING: NDC's press conference on Akufo-Addo's alleged bribe video

Fiifi Kwetey addressing the presser

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is holding a press conference in Accra to project what it says are corrupt practices that have engulfed the Akufo-Addo led administration.



Topmost among the issues is the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal, a saga that has led to the former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu labelling President Akufo-Addo as the mother serpent of corruption. Party communicators are also expected to touch on the controversial video that captures Akufo-Addo allegedly taking a bribe.



Over the period, the NDC has chastised Akufo-Addo for failing to fight corruption. It has argued that the president, who during his inauguration, swore to protect the public purse, has refused to do the needful, to the point of protecting offenders even when there is enough evidence to substantiate alleged fraudulent acts.



The NDC has also accused Akufo-Addo of fighting persons who are rather fighting the canker.



Among others, the party has dared the president to swear by a deity to prove his innocence. The government however says the president is resolute in the fight against corruption.



The presser is being addressed by Fiifi Kwetey.



Join the livestream below:





