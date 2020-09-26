General News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

LIVESTREAMING: Tears flow at burial service of murdered Barbara Tommey in the US

A photo of the burial service

The burial service of the late Barbara Tommey is being held at the Kingdom Church in Orlando, Florida.



27-year-old Barbara Tommey, according to the Orlando Police Department (OPD) was shot several times by her husband, Sylvester Ofori, near her business front doors on the 4600 block of Gardens Park Boulevard, some minutes to 9.00 am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 and was pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Centre shortly afterwards, the Police announced.



The deceased was an employee of Navy Federal Credit Union, in the USA.



According to earlier reports, the late Barbara Tommey and Pastor Slyvester Ofori were in a toxic relationship before the unfortunate incident happened.



Detective Matthew Rogers stated that Barbara Tommey and Sylvester Ofori were in the middle of a divorce and she hadn’t lived at the apartment they shared for months. No records documenting their divorce could be found. The couple were married in September 2015, according to a marriage license.



Sylvestor Ofori, 35-year-old is currently facing trial for committing murder.



Watch below the livestreaming of the funeral service.



