General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

LIVESTREAMING: Ministry of Information press conference after election declaration

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information is holding a press conference following the declaration of results for the 2020 general election.



Ghanaians went to the polls on December 7, 2020, for the eighth time since 1992 to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament as part of a four-year constitutional mandate.



Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa on Wednesday, December 9, announced that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595 percent while John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress garnered 6,214,889 representing 47.366 percent in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had 12 candidates.



Following the announcement, party faithful across the country last night thronged the streets to jubilate.



The opposition National Democratic Congress on the other hand has said it plans to contest the results over what it describes as a 'flawed election'.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah addresses journalists and the general public.



Join the feed below:





