LIVESTREAMING: Ministry of Information briefing on coronavirus

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information is today February 02, 2021, is addressing the press on its regular coronavirus updates.



Moderated by Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the ministry intends to provide clarifications on some concerns that have arisen from the reinforcement of some coronavirus restrictions by President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo during his 23rd address to the nation.



President Akufo-Addo has placed an indefinite ban on weddings, concerts, and parties as part of measures the government is taking to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.



This is as a result of the fact that the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana is getting dire as the daily infection has moved from 200 to 700 cases.



The country’s numbers have risen drastically in the past few days, a situation which has sparked some level of public outcry and distress.



Meanwhile, the country has repeatedly reached new records in the number of daily infections, recording an average of over 600 new infections daily, according to the Ghana Health Service.



It is reported that 65,427 cases have been detected with 55,236 recoveries, 4,665 active cases with 797 new cases, and 405 deaths.



According to the GHS, there are at least 125 severe cases and 44 critically ill persons. No one is on a ventilator at the moment.



