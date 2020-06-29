General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

LIVESTREAMING: Ministry of Information briefing on Joint Security Operation along borders

The Ministry of Information will today, June 29, 2020, at 11:30am hold a press briefing to provide an update on Ghana’s Joint Security Operation along it's borders.



This follows reports of the deployment of military men in parts of the Volta, Oti, Upper West, and Upper Eastern regional borders ahead of the voter’s registration exercise.



Over the past week, some residents in Ketu South of the Volta Region have raised concerns about the spontaneous presence of military men in the area, some few months to the December 7 general election.



Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery said the presence of the military men in the area is not a new one and calls their deployment as one that dates as far back as the initial stages of the coronavirus outbreak.



The development has since sparked some social media and public outrage with some worried over the ruling government's intention and “ethnocentric bias to intimidate and suppress voters” ahead of the December 2020 polls.



