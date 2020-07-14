General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

LIVESTREAMING: Ministry of Information Press Briefing after reports of coronavirus in schools

Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information is this holding the Tuesday edition if its biweekly press briefing to provide updates on governments fight against COVID-19 in the country.



Today’s press briefing as usual will be addressed by ministries and government agencies actively involved in the COVID-19 fight.



The Ghana Health Service is also expected to give an update on Ghana’s case count as well as provide details on the spread of the virus in schools across the country which have been opened for final year students to prepare and sit for their exit exams.



So far, it has been confirmed that over 50 students of Accra Girls Senior High School have tested positive for the virus after the school reported six cases of infections in students in addition to a teacher and his spouse last week.



