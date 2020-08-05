General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

LIVESTREAMING: Mahama registers for voters ID at Bole, addresses media

play videoJohn Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama is currently at Bole in the Savannah Region to partake in the ongoing voters registration exercise.



This will facilitate his acquisition of the voters identification card for the upcoming 2020 polls.



Mr. Mahama is however expected to address the media on the side, about the recent happenings surrounding the voters registration exercise and other related matters.









