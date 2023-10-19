LIVESTREAMING: Mahama delivers keynote address at 2023 Universities Studying Slavery Conference

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama is one of the keynote speeches at the 2023 Universities Studying Slavery (USS) conference being held at Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.



The conference is aimed at looking at the role of slavery in higher education and its legacies, which include the international movement for reparations and redress.



It is being housed by the Dalhousie University and the University of King’s College, in partnership with the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia.



