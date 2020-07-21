General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: MPA webinar on education

The programme is being livestreamed on MPAs social media platforms

Millenium Promise Alliance (MPA) this afternoon, is hosting a live webinar on their social media platforms.



Today's stream is themed 'Building a stronger resilient educational system post COVID-19 leaving no one behind'.



The public can join the stream by registering by clicking here.



Meanwhile watch the live stream below:









