LIVESTREAMING: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week’s edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo’s show has focused largely on the road accidents and how the menace can be cured.



The Tuesday, April 20 edition saw Kwesi Pratt and Nana Akomea of the State Transport Company offering their views on the topic.



Pratt recounted his experience and made some recommendations on how the issue can be addressed.



Nana Akomea made a proposal for the use of bus lanes and road bridges as some of the means of dealing with issue.



Some senior MTTD officials also joined the discussion and it is expected that the conversation will continue today.



Also likely to be on the chopping board is the clash between the Cadres and the NDC executives as well as the towing level.



Watch the livestream here







