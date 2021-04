General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group of young hustlers who virtually have no one but themselves, have taken up the ‘new’ 'tie-dye’ business to make money and it is working real good for them.



Making about 700 Ghana cedis on the daily, from creativity and just a little effort, these young men tell their story in this edition of People&Places, airing now on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch a livestream of the show here: