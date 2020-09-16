You are here: HomeNews2020 09 16Article 1061206

General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Information Ministry press conference on updates on GETFund projects

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Government is giving an update of infrastructural projects being undertaken in the Akufo-Addo admin Government is giving an update of infrastructural projects being undertaken in the Akufo-Addo admin


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Government is holding a press briefing to update Ghanaians on GETFund projects initiated under the Akufo-Addo led administration.

There have been a debate of which administration has done better as far as infrastructural projects are concerned.

While former President Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress have touted their achievements, President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government are adamant they have done better.

Watch a live stream of the press conference at the Information Ministry.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment