General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: ICGC Crossover with Mensa Otabil

The service is underway

One church that has gained much prominence with ‘Watch night services’ in Ghana is the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).



Christened CROSSOVER, the ICGC has over the years been in the business of bringing together its members from across the country under one umbrella.



On a typical ‘Crossover’ night, the Accra Sports Stadium which has long served as the venue cannot contain the large crowd of congregants present during the service.



But for this year, the ICGC is hosting it 31st night service virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The virtual service will serve as an avenue for the congregants to thank God and also seek blessings for the upcoming year.



Reverend Mensa Otabil, the founder and leader of ICGC will lead the service with other pastors expected to grace the event.



Watch the service below









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.