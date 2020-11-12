General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

LIVESTREAMING: How Ghanaian media is covering the death of Ex-President Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

News of the demise of Ghana’s former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings has thrown the country into a state of mourning and the media will play its role by updating the public on the unfortunate development.



Being a person who has led the country for over two decades, the death of President Rawlings brings to the table an enormous task for the Ghanaian media in giving the country and the world a comprehensive coverage of the story.



Rawlings died at age 73 after reportedly battling an undisclosed ailment for the last couple of days.



While the news of his passing has been confirmed by highly placed sources, where he died seems to be a matter of contention.



However, GhanaWeb can confirm that the former President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, specifically, the Cardiothoracic Unit.



Hordes of people have since thronged Korle Bu to have first-hand information about his death.



Reports also suggest that there is a heavy security presence at the hospital facility since the news of his demise broke.



Watch below live coverage of news of the passing of Former President Rawlings by some Ghanaian media houses:









