LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Tuesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Good Morning, it's the second day of the week and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.



For today’s itinerary, the Host of 'People and Places', Wonder Ami Hagan will bring viewers an exciting episode of young men who are into the tie-and-dye business in one of Accra's main business hubs, Kanatamanto.



A playback of 'The Untold' will also air with a special focus on an entrepreneur who is doing marvellous things with her NGO.



A repeat of 'BizTech' which focuses on time with a Techpreneur, Eno Quagraine who shares her inspiration behind one of Ghana's first mom platforms; the Taltaktive Mom App.



Sports analysis programme 'Friday Debate' will also air on GhanaWeb TV.



These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube: GhanaWebTV.



