General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Good Morning Ghana with Randy Abbey

Randy Abbey is the host of the show

Good Morning Ghana, the breakfast show for Metro TV is live with host Randy Abbey moderating.

With some part of the country still experiencing power outages, Dumsor is definitely high on the agenda.

Developments within the two political parties over their flagbearers for the 2024 elections may also feature in the discussion

There appears to be some wranglings within the NPP over the flagbearer for the 2024 elections and that could be discussed.

The conviction of actress Akuapem Polo and the murder of the 11-year-old boy at Kasoa could be another issue.

Watch the livestream here



