LIVESTREAMING: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

Host, Randy Abbey and his panellists, MP for Builsa South James Agalga and Andrew Egyapa Mercer, MP for the Sekondi constituency dissect the ruling of the Supreme Court regarding the compilation of the voters registration roll.



The Supreme Court on Thursday, June 25 ordered the Electoral Commission to go ahead with the compilation of a new voters register.



The ruling was decided by a 7-member panel presided by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.



According to the Apex Court, the EC is an independent body and will only be directed by the court if it acts contrary to law.



There was, however, a disagreement between the opposition NDC and the AG's office over whether or not the court allowed the use of the existing voters ID card.



