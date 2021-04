General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Metro TV’s flagship program 'Good Morning Ghana' is underway with panellists engaging in live discussions on today’s major headlines.



The major topic for discussion today among others is the embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr Agordzo and nine others who have been charged with the highest crime of the land, high treason.



Watch a Livestream of Good Morning Ghana below: