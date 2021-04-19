LIVESTREAMING: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

General News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Metro TV’s flagship programme 'Good Morning Ghana' is underway with panellists engaging in live discussions on today’s major headlines.



The major topic for discussion today among others is the intermittent power supply in the country.



The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education and entertainment.



Segments on Good Morning Ghana include sports, the newspaper review as well as the discussion segment where experts and political leaders discuss issues of national importance.



Watch today’s edition of Good Morning Ghana below:



