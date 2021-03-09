General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

Good Morning Ghana airs every weekday on Metro TV

Metro TV's 'Good Morning Ghana' news analysis program is live as discussions are held on the day's major headlines.



The major topic for discussion today is the judgment is the President's State of the Nation Address set to be delivered in Parliament at 1:00 pm.



In line with constitutional requirements, the President is expected to give an overview of directions and policies his government will undertake in its newly commenced second term.



Watch a Livestream of Good Morning Ghana below:



