General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

Randy Abbey is the host for Good Morning Ghana

Join Randy Abbey and his panelists on Metro TV's 'Good Morning Ghana as they discuss today's major headlines.



The 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections still dominate discussions in the media space as the opposition National Democratic Congress continues to refuse to accept the announcement of President Akufo-Addo as winner of the presidential polls.



Joined by the Member of Parliament for Suben, Eugene Boakye Antwi, and veteran journalist, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, the host, and his guests discuss issues emanating from the aftermath of the 2020 elections.



Watch the livestream below:





