LIVESTREAMING: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

Randy Abbey, host of Good Morning Ghana

Join Randy Abbey and his panellists on Metro TV's 'Good Morning Ghana' as they discuss today's major headlines.



The president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the nation for the 16th time on the measures his government has taken to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus among Ghanaians.



He announced the reopening and resumption of operations at the Kotoka International Airport effective Tuesday, September 1, 2020.



President Akufo-Addo also announced the resumption of JHS 2 and SHS 2 students to schools. Randy and his panelists will digest these and many more in today's edition of Good Morning Ghana.



