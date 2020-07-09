General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

Randy Abbey is the host for Good Morning Ghana

Join Randy Abbey and his panelists on Metro TV's 'Good Morning Ghana' as they discuss today's major headlines.



The NDC on Monday announced that it had settled on Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of John Dramani Mahama.



The announcement has generated lots of conversations on social media and local media platforms.



Also, Senior High Schools have recorded positive coronavirus cases which has been met with protests in some of the schools.



Watch a Livestream of Good Morning Ghana below:









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.